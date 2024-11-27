US economic growth outlook complicated by rising inflation, new data suggests

The US economy may be growing, but so is inflation, according to new government data released Wednesday.

Gross domestic product grew at a healthy pace of 2.8% in the third quarter of 2024, according to a new government estimate, confirming an early assessment released last month. Consumer spending drove the increase, even as Americans continue to feel the pinch of high prices.

The personal consumption expenditures index, a key indicator of inflation that measures how much households spend on goods and services, also grew at an annualized rate of 2.8% in October when excluding volatile food and energy expenditures — representing an upward trend in inflation after a period of decline.

The data complicates the country’s economic outlook for the incoming Trump administration. President-elect Donald Trump has pledged to hike import duties and deport undocumented workers as soon as he takes office in January; economists have suggested those policies will cause inflation to rise, while a recent analysis from EY predicts they could consistently trim a few basis points off quarterly GDP growth for the next few years.