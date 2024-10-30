US economy grew at 2.8% in the third quarter, buoyed by consumers

The world’s largest economy grew 2.8% in the third quarter of 2024, initial US government estimates showed — a sturdy pace that, while slightly below economists’ expectations, indicates the country has avoided a post-pandemic recession.

US consumers spent more in the third quarter of 2024 than they have done since early 2023 — a robustness that belies the fact that many Americans report feeling under pressure from inflated prices.

While real gross domestic product, which measures the value of goods and services adjusted for inflation, fell short of the previous quarter’s 3% rate and missed the 3.1% growth economists had expected, US “growth continued to outperform other” developed economy, economist Paul Ashworth said in a Wednesday research note, CBS reported.

“Overall, the U.S. economy appears to be doing just fine.”

The report comes days before the US presidential election and next US Federal Reserve meeting, at which the central bank is expected to lower interest rates by another quarter point.