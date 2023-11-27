What’s changed a year after China’s massive zero-COVID protests

Karina Tsui /

One year ago, China saw its largest protest movement since the 1989 Tiananmen Square demonstrations.

After a deadly apartment fire in Xinjiang that was widely blamed on the country’s stringent zero-COVID rules, thousands of protesters — led mostly by students and women — took to the streets in China to demonstrate against Beijing’s relentless COVID restrictions and lockdowns that had left many without access to basic supplies.

The “white paper” movement — named after the protest tactic of holding up blank sheets of paper to represent a lack of freedom of expression under the Chinese government — were quashed by authorities, leading to several arrests. But the movement’s impact continues to reverberate both in China and across the world.