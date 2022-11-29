Women are at the frontline of China's protests

A video circulating on social media showed a young woman at Tsinghua University holding a blank placard in the middle of a crowded plaza. She did not move or respond to confrontation from security officials.

At a vigil along Liang Ma river in Beijing, a woman gave an impassioned speech to commemorate those who died during China's restrictive zero-COVID lockdowns. Around her, hundreds held candles in silence.

"Let's remember Dr. Li Wen Liang, a whistleblower who warned us of Covid, but was punished and subsequently died of the virus," the woman said.

In Beijing, another woman gave an emotional address about the "lies and silence" from authorities in the aftermath of a recent fire that killed 10 people in Xinjiang.

Efforts to rescue victims of the fire were allegedly hampered by COVID measures.

In the eastern province of Zhejiang, a woman with chains around her hands and a tape on her mouth walked down a busy street while holding a blank piece of paper, as part of a protest movement to symbolize mounting censorship in China.