How protesters in China are adopting symbolic resistance tactics

Reuters/Thomas Peter

A movement dubbed the "A4 Revolution" has emerged across China in recent days, as protesters have taken to the streets, raising blank sheets of paper to represent mounting censorship and the silencing of free speech and dissent.

Reuters/Tyrone Siu

The protest tactic, though used in many global demonstrations before, is likely inspired by the Hong Kong protests in 2020, when pro-democracy activists abandoned overtly political banners and held up blank pieces of paper to avoid prosecution under the city's National Security Law, which banned secessionist and subversive activity.