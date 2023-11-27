Elon Musk visits Israel amid accusations of antisemitism

Jenna Moon /

Elon Musk toured the site of the Oct. 7 massacre by Hamas in southern Israel on Monday, as the billionaire made a wartime visit to the nation amid allegations of antisemitism.

Musk has faced a flurry of criticism in recent days following his apparent endorsement of an antisemitic post on his social media platform, X, and a report by media watchdog Media Matters which found that antisemitic posts frequently appeared next to ads from companies like Apple and IBM.