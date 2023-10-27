The impact of Gaza’s ‘near-total’ internet blackout

Karina Tsui /

Gaza is experiencing a near-total internet blackout on Friday as Israel “severely increased” its bombardment of the besieged area and warned of expanding its ground operations overnight.

“Today’s incident is the largest single disruption to internet connectivity we have observed in Gaza since the beginning of the conflict,” Isik Mater of internet monitoring group NetBlocks told TechCrunch. “It will be experienced by many as a total or near-total internet blackout."

Netblocks confirmed Friday there was a collapse in connectivity in the Gaza Strip, impacting the last remaining major operator to supply service there. On Thursday, the agency said that NetStream, one of the last remaining internet providers in Gaza, had notified users that its service would end due to fuel supply shortages.

On X, journalists from Al Jazeera and the Washington Post said that they had lost all internet and cell service.