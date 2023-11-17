Advertisers flee Elon Musk’s X following antisemitic post

Jenna Moon /

Computing giant IBM has pulled its advertisements from social media platform X after a report found its content appearing next to hate speech.

The watchdog Media Matters found that ads from top companies, including IBM, Apple, Oracle, and Xfinity appeared next to posts promoting Adolf Hitler and the Nazi Party.

“IBM has zero tolerance for hate speech and discrimination and we have immediately suspended all advertising on X while we investigate this entirely unacceptable situation,” IBM said.

The European Union has also suspended its ads on the site, citing reputational damage and disinformation, Politico reports.

Earlier this week, X owner Elon Musk appeared to endorse an antisemitic post.