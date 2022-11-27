COVID protests break out across China

China has seen record numbers of COVID-19 cases in recent days, with the authorities responding by announcing widespread lockdowns, despite outlining new policies this month that amounted to a slight loosening of pandemic controls.

Both the number and size of the demonstrations were unusual: Chinese authorities typically crack down on even the slightest dissent, both online and in person.

The latest protests appear to have been triggered by a widely circulated video of firefighters struggling to put out a blaze in Urumqi, the capital of the western Xinjiang region, ostensibly because they could not fully access the building due to COVID-19 restrictions. Ten people reportedly died in the blaze.