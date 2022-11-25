Lockdown blocks fire trucks from entering burning apartments in Xinjiang, China

At least 10 people were killed and nine more injured during the fire, officials said. State media and firefighters report that the fire started on the 15th floor before spreading upward and was likely caused by a malfunctioning power strip.

The precise COVID-19 lockdown status of the neighborhood, in Xinjiang's capital Urumqi, remains unclear. State media said the apartment complex's district was a "low-risk management" area, meaning residents could leave so long as they self-monitored and avoided large gatherings.

But users on Chinese social media questioned that narrative, with some sharing screenshots of communications indicating the district had recently been put under a more stringent lockdown.