Three major cities in China erupt in protests as COVID cases rise

Videos from Beijing, Shanghai, and Urumqi appear to show large-scale protests break out on Friday against zero-COVID lockdowns in China, as cases skyrocket nationwide.

Residents of several Urumqi districts were seen jumping over barricades and storming the city hall, with some waving the flag of China and singing the national anthem. The protests were reportedly sparked after video began circulating of an Urumqi resident being beaten by police.

Dozens of armed police officers appeared to stop protesters from moving forward. Semafor could not independently verify the footage.

In Beijing, residents in at least two neighborhoods were seen confronting guards setting up blockades, and at one point, the crowd appeared to take over a busy road, forcing vehicles to a halt.

Residents in one Shanghai neighborhood also clashed with police after the district was ordered under lockdown, with video showing people shouting obscenities as officers pinned someone to the ground.