African tech investors fill funding gap after Silicon Valley exit

LAGOS — African investors say they are stepping up to fill the region’s startup funding gap created by the reluctance of many US venture capital firms to return to the market over the last two years.

This year, African startups are on track to raise a smaller sum than a year ago given that the amount for the first nine months of this year was nearly $1 billion lower, according to data by Africa The Big Deal. The 2023 total was 37% down from the record high of the previous year.

The $110 million raised last month by Nigerian digital bank Moniepoint was only the second nine-figure startup round in sub-Saharan Africa after Moove’s $100 million round in March. While each deal featured a US-based ‘Big Tech’ company — Google and Uber respectively — institutional VCs like Tiger Global which invested in five African startups in 2022 have largely been absent from the scene all year.

After seeing valuations soar out of reach at the peak due to this Silicon Valley interest, African investors are now incentivized to better support local startups.

“They disrupted, mispriced and overheated the market somewhat,” said Kola Aina, founding partner at Ventures Platform, of US investors whose activity in Africa peaked when the Federal Reserve’s near zero interest rates enticed so much cash into Silicon Valley that investors turned to emerging tech markets. It created a “bubble that wasn’t really sustainable,” but valuations have now reset even as local investment fund raising and managing capacity is increasing, Aina told Semafor Africa.

“We don’t miss them,” Tidjane Deme, general partner at Dakar-based Partech Africa, said of rival US funders at a startup investors’ conference in October. Partech’s $300 million fund is one of the largest in Africa for startup investment. It led a Series A round for Ghanaian electricity grid management startup Beacon Power this month.