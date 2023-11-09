Low on cash, African tech braces for an extended wave of startup closures

LAGOS — The ongoing struggle by some African startups to sustain operations in the wake of tighter fundraising portends a wave of shutdowns that will accelerate over the coming year, investors, advisers and industry insiders say.

Nigerian genomics firm 54Gene, Kenyan logistics outfit Sendy, and South African transport data company WhereIsMyTransport are among the high profile African startups to close shop this year. Those three raised a combined total of more than $100 million from strategic investors like Google and Toyota, as well as early and growth stage venture capital and private equity firms. Each ran out of money and failed to raise more.

Some startups have shuttered or are struggling because of alleged mismanagement rather than fundraising problems. Dash, a Ghanaian fintech whose founder reportedly diverted millions of dollars from the business, closed in October. Given the startup raised over $86 million in the last five years, the episode has raised calls for more rigorous due diligence and steady oversight.

But those concerns are being superseded by the more immediate challenge of dwindling cash at a number of startups, prompting pre-mortems where closure seems inevitable.

“The biggest risk we have right now is the failure of good companies because they can’t attract the right kind of capital,” said Gbenga Ajayi, a partner at QED Investors which has three startups in its Africa portfolio. “That’s a sad reality and I think a lot more companies will fail in Africa because of that, relative to the rest of the world,” he added.