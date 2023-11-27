Team Biden plots attack on Trump over Obamacare

The Biden campaign is eagerly planning to make the Affordable Care Act a bigger issue after former President Donald Trump said Saturday that he’s “seriously looking at alternatives” to Obamacare.

“The cost of Obamacare is out of control, plus, it’s not good Healthcare,” Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social. “I’m seriously looking at alternatives. We had a couple of Republican Senators who campaigned for 6 years against it, and then raised their hands not to terminate it. It was a low point for the Republican Party, but we should never give up!”

Both the Biden campaign and top surrogates will emphasize the topic in the coming days, according to a Biden campaign official, who said Trump continues to take “toxic, extreme positions” that are “political winners” for Democrats.

AD

“40 million people — more than 1 in 10 Americans — have health insurance today because of the Affordable Care Act and Donald Trump just said he would try to rip it away if he returns to power,” Ammar Moussa, director of rapid response for the Biden campaign, said in a statement. “He was one vote away from getting it done when he was president — and we should take him at his word that he’ll try to do it again.”

In recent weeks, team Biden has ramped up its attacks against Trump, in part via near-daily “Trump’s America in 2025” press releases which highlight different policy proposals he might enact should he win office again.