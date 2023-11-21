How the American political environment got Trumpier

Donald Trump is running for president for the third time in eight years, but the world has changed around him — and his campaign is confident that the state of America in 2024 tilts more than ever to his promise to reverse “American carnage.”

One reason Democrats were slow to take Trump’s rise seriously in the 2016 cycle is that some of the issues he talked about most — “law and order,” “open borders” — were not seen as especially dire. Crime had risen modestly, but was still near its modern lows. The undocumented immigrant population was actually declining.

Since then, things have changed. Border crossings have spiked to record highs and asylum claims are overwhelming the system, prompting the White House and many Democrats to pivot to more hawkish positions. Crime is on a downward trend, but only after a much larger surge in murders in 2020 during the pandemic and intense nationwide debates over police practices. Public opinion has also shifted in response: Support for a border wall has surged, with Quinnipiac University finding majority backing last month for the first time since they began asking about it in 2016. And Gallup this month found that 63% of Americans consider crime an extremely or very serious issue, the highest they’ve ever recorded in over two decades (albeit a relatively small recent increase).

Jason Miller, a Trump adviser, boasted an added benefit to the news environment: The topics all tend to split moderate and left-leaning Democratic voters, who have been especially vocal recently in their disagreements with Biden over Israel.

“Not only is it the issue that Biden has created all of these crises, it’s the fact that he can’t reverse course on any of them without alienating massive chunks of his radical liberal base,” Miller said.

Then of course there’s the economy, where voters were split in exit polls on which candidate was the better steward in 2020, while Trump held only a small 48-46 advantage over Hillary Clinton in 2016. Despite booming growth and historic low unemployment, poll after poll shows Trump preferred by a wide margin this time as voters continue to blame Biden for the post-pandemic inflation spike.

“It’s not like these aren’t real issues,” Republican pollster Patrick Ruffini of Echelon Insights told Semafor. “It would be one thing if these were sideshows. It’s kind of hard to argue, at this point at least, that oh, inflation and interest rates won’t be in the news for a significant period of time.”

A new, previously unreported poll this month of 1,006 likely voters from Echelon Insights, reviewed by Semafor, showed that voters trust Trump over Biden on a number of key topics: On inflation and costs, 51% of those surveyed saw Trump as more trustworthy, compared with Biden’s 39%. Jobs and the economy had similar results, with Trump at 51% and Biden and 41%. For immigration, Trump led 50% to 40%, and for crime, he was up 49% to 40%.

“It’s not like people don’t know these two candidates, and sometimes the weaknesses of a candidate a year out are the weakness of a candidate on election day,” Ruffini added.