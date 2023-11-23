Why the Nigerian central bank’s policy meeting no-show isn’t helping investors

The lack of a monetary policy meeting is, on the face of it, not a big deal. But the truth is that investors like certainty. A clear sense of a plan and what’s being done to tackle problems would help international investors and foreign businesses put off by fears that currency fluctuations would make it hard for them to repatriate their profits.

Cardoso, a former chairman of Citibank Nigeria, was hailed as a wise choice when he was appointed two months ago. But the deafening silence around the new central bank leadership team won’t appeal to investors who perhaps thought the end of Godwin Emefiele’s tenure would bring order.

A number of people I spoke to drew comparisons with Kenya’s new central bank governor, Kamau Thugge. He was appointed in June and hiked the country’s main interest rate by 100 basis points in an unplanned meeting one week after taking office. That swift action prompted a dip in inflation and Thugge has maintained a stream of pronouncements to make clear his thinking.

It begs the question of why the meetings are being put off in Nigeria. Some analysts say Nigeria has come to rely on injections of dollars, such as a deposit pledged by Saudi Arabia earlier this month, to boost dwindling foreign currency reserves.

The cult of personality at the central bank in recent years — in which businesses and institutions who criticize policies are punished, for example through their access to dollars being reduced — means domestic investors and capital markets watchers are reluctant to publicly air their views.

One Lagos-based capital markets dealmaker, who did not want to be named, said: “Even if they had the meeting, what is he going to say?” But he added that international investors could be unsettled by the lack of clarity.

Another, who divides their time between Nigeria and overseas, said the bank’s actions gave the impression that Nigerian authorities underestimated the scale of challenges in the economy and believed the naira’s devaluation and subsidy removal were “magic bullets.”

The central bank’s quiet start under Cardoso is one of the ways in which efforts to rebrand Nigeria as an investor-friendly country are unraveling. The rapid reforms Tinubu implemented haven’t been followed up with policies to mitigate their impact. The fuel subsidy has been removed but, in practice, a de facto subsidy appears to be in place in all but name to stabilize prices. Meanwhile, the lack of a clearly stated plan to address the scarcity of dollars, which is pushing up prices for everything from food to fuel, creates the sense that Emefiele was replaced by a vacuum.