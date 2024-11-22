A plan to democratize access to powerful AI tools gets a last-ditch push in Congress

Proponents of US legislation that would formally establish a public AI resource and data hub, providing cheaper access to the technology, are making a last-ditch effort to push the plan through during this congressional session.

While the CREATE AI Act has bipartisan support, some conservative lawmakers are concerned about the funding needed to provide compute power to academics, nonprofits, and researchers. The bill would establish the National AI Research Resource to give access to more powerful AI tools that only the largest companies like Google and Microsoft currently enjoy.

While Republicans tend to shy away from supporting new government funding for academic programs, the pitch for this plan has been popular because of the recent national focus on beating China as the top AI developer.

AD

Democratic Sen. Maria Cantwell is leading the effort to get it approved as part of a legislative package before the end of the year, according to people with knowledge of the matter. It would take at least a majority of senators to push it through. Cantwell’s office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The bill is also co-sponsored by Republican Senators Todd Young of Indiana and Mike Rounds of South Dakota. Conservatives have increasingly called for creating an AI “Manhattan Project,” a government-led program aimed at developing the most advanced technology ahead of China.

Earlier this week, 77 institutions, from large tech companies like Amazon to universities in Indiana, Louisiana, and Texas, signed an open letter asking Congress to pass the bill.

AD

Russell Wald, executive director of the Stanford Institute for Human-Centered AI, has been making the rounds in DC this week, arguing that the program is critical to US national security because it will help train the next generation of AI researchers, feeding the innovation pipeline that has kept the country in the top spot of global AI ecosystems.

“Time is of the essence,” Wald told Semafor. While US companies are ahead of China on the most advanced AI models, he says China is putting more money into its academic ecosystem, which could help the country make its own AI breakthroughs. “China is supplying their people with the resources. We are not. So we need to take a minute to think about that,” he said.