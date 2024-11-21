Stanford’s AI Center names US the top AI ecosystem, China follows

The US has been called the Wild West when it comes to AI safety due to a lack of federal governance compared to other countries. But that hasn’t impaired its status as the top AI ecosystem in the world, according to a Stanford University ranking.

Stanford’s Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence (HAI) has created a tool that measures the strength of AI ecosystems based on a country’s economy, infrastructure, education, and yes — governance. Those metrics led a panel of experts to designate the US as the world’s AI powerhouse by a landslide because of its high number of existing models, notable private investments, and research on responsible AI. China follows, with strengths in its number of patents granted, investment, and clear national strategy.

“Since the beginning, it’s been those two countries — one, two. That hasn’t changed,” Ray Perrault, who co-directed the project, told Semafor. “Those countries are both significantly above everyone else, and they were always significantly above everyone else.”

Stanford HAI began measuring national competencies and ranking countries in 2017. On Thursday, it released its tool where users can apply different weights to categories — like available infrastructure over constituents’ public opinion of AI, for example — to see how they impact the rankings. Stanford’s own list has weights applied to different categories, assigning research and development, as well as the economy, as most important.