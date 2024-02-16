Tech companies go dark about AI advances. That’s a problem for innovation.

Jack Clark, co-founder of AI startup Anthropic, recently traveled to Washington to warn lawmakers that the original innovators in artificial intelligence — academia — were in danger of being left behind unless billions are invested in resources for them. And if it’s not fixed, the overall AI industry would suffer.

“If we don’t find a way to fund large-scale, public compute, we are going to be in a really bad time, because we will have a really narrow set of actors with a bunch of insights that are hard to publish,” he told Semafor. “It’s a real issue, but we can mitigate this problem.”

Advances in artificial intelligence are rapidly accelerating, but that is mostly taking place in the private sector. In just the past week, Meta published a powerful new AI framework called V-JEPA, Google DeepMind released its latest multimodal large language model, Gemini 1.5, and OpenAI offered a sneak peek at Sora, a text-to-video service.

That has only heightened concerns among some AI researchers because the amount of information companies are sharing about these achievements is shrinking, potentially hurting future innovation.

While tech companies are often secretive about their work, AI had been an outlier. For the past decade, big technology companies lured academics over to the private sector, not just with larger pay packages but with the promise that they would continue to publish their breakthroughs.

Those advances were then filtered back into academia, creating a virtuous cycle of innovation.

The release of ChatGPT, which turbocharged the race to commercialize cutting edge AI research, has changed the calculus for tech companies. At the top AI firms, employees are now being asked to keep their accomplishments secret, and in some cases, stop publishing research papers altogether, upsetting the symbiotic relationship between the pursuit of profits and scientific discovery.

Daniel Zhang, the senior manager for policy initiatives at the Stanford Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence, helped establish the Foundation Model Transparency Index “to highlight the increasingly opaque nature of AI systems.”

Zhang said there are still a lot of AI research papers being published by big tech companies, but they are less likely to reveal how the most advanced AI models work, making resources for academia even more important.

“One of the things we hear about most frequently from Stanford researchers is they don’t have enough compute for their PhD thesis,” he said. “And this is at Stanford, which is pretty well resourced.”