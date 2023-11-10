Republicans blame each other, abortion, after Virginia defeat

MIAMI – Virginia Republicans say they’re perplexed by comments from the chair of the Republican National Committee accusing their losing candidates of dodging the issue of abortion.

“I watched all the ads in Virginia; the candidates on our side did not address it,” McDaniel said on a Wednesday taping of Ruthless, a conservative podcast after her party lost both houses of the state legislature. “We cannot cross-advertise and run only crime ads, and then the Democrats run abortion ads, and then we sit and pretend like that’s not being discussed.”

In fact, local Republicans had united their candidates around a message – they supported a 15-week abortion ban, Democrats supported no limits – this summer. They’d fallen short, while carrying every district that voted for Joe Biden in 2020 by less than 8 points. On Thursday, they distributed a memo about what had worked to win their closest races, just as McDaniel was criticizing them.

“Saying that we did not run enough ads on that issue is a remarkable revision of the last two months,” said Dean Goodson, chief of staff to outgoing House Speaker Todd Gilbert. “Maybe if we had gotten some help from the RNC, we could have run some more ads in the DC market.”

An RNC spokesperson said that McDaniel was referring to the overall spending on abortion messaging in the state. Democrats poured nearly $17 million on abortion-focused ads, warning that Gov. Glenn Youngkin would “ban” the practice if voters gave him GOP majorities in Richmond. Republicans spent one-tenth as much, according to a New York Times analysis.

Before the election, Youngkin and his strategists suggested that a win would show that Republicans could talk about an issue they evaded in 2022, after the Supreme Court’s conservative majority struck down Roe v. Wade. Voters began getting mail about the GOP’s abortion stance after the June primary; candidates in tough races, went on air early with ads clarifying where they stood.

“I don’t support an abortion ban. Period,” said Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, an ob/gyn, in an early ad.

Dunnavant, but significantly out-performed Donald Trump’s 2020 numbers in her Democratic-trending seat. Zack Roday, the campaigns director for Youngkin’s Spirit of Virginia PAC, said that a close election might have been a Democratic “massacre” had Republicans not acted early on the abortion issue, and built out an early voting program – two long-term RNC priorities.

But Virginia Republicans had sparred with the national party long before the polls closed. Youngkin’s fundraising helped the party build a cash advantage over Democrats for must of the campaign, which was reversed only after liberal donors and the DNC poured money into their races in September.

Last month, Virginia GOP chairman Rich Anderson met with the RNC and learned that it would not be putting more money into Virginia; it had locked in its 2023 funding months earlier, when state Republicans were out-raising Democrats and didn’t ask for help.