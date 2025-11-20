Trump stops getting everything he wants from fellow Republicans

President Donald Trump got everything he demanded from his party for nearly a year. Now, suddenly, some of his dictates are falling flat with fellow Republicans.

Take Trump’s idea to send $2,000 tariff rebate checks to Americans, for example.

“We are $38 trillion in debt,” Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., told Semafor. “Any revenue we get in ought to be used to reduce the deficit, not expand it.”

Johnson scoffed when asked whether it was tough to spurn the president on the issue: “Does it seem challenging? I’m telling you what I think.”

The rifts between Trump and the rest of the GOP are piling up. Indiana Republicans are declining to rewrite their congressional maps at the behest of the president, sparking a wave of redistricting regret on Capitol Hill. Trump’s pitch to eliminate Affordable Care Act subsidies is also drawing skepticism within the party, as is his bid to jam a moratorium on state AI regulations into a must-pass defense bill.

Republicans spurned Trump’s plans to import Argentine beef and shunned suggestions like a 50-year mortgage. Then there’s the nearly unanimous bicameral vote to compel the Trump administration to release Jeffrey Epstein files and the Senate’s rejection of Trump’s personal appeal to gut the filibuster.

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., said she didn’t see dissidents as behaving in “some premeditated” fashion, deciding that “‘oh, I think it’s time for me to oppose the president and show my independence.’” Instead, she said, Republicans are deciding that “‘this isn’t a good idea for my state’” on a case-by-case basis.

There are a lot of cases, though.

Trump “has 100 ideas a minute,” said Capito, the No. 4 GOP leader. “It’s pretty clear that, at some point, you’re going to be opposed or at odds with an idea, because there’s just so much.”

Even so, the fresh GOP resistance marks a new phase for a party that muscled through much of Trump’s agenda this summer with zero Democratic votes and quickly confirmed his Cabinet. Senate Republicans even changed their rules to approve Trump’s nominees faster.

The GOP is only guaranteed to hold onto all of Congress — and avoid an oversight onslaught — for one more year. That means Trump is feeling more urgency for Congress to act, propelling his attempt to conjure more seats and kill the filibuster.

“You think the president stays up at night, thinking about the rules of the Senate?” said Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo. “He doesn’t care about that. What he cares about is getting an agenda done. And I think he realizes that this Congress needs to act to deliver on his platform.”

Abigail Jackson, a White House spokesperson, said Trump is “working night and day” to implement his agenda.

“In just a few months, the administration, working in lockstep with Republicans on the Hill, has delivered massive wins to the American people including: transformational tax cuts, no tax on tips, no tax on overtime, a secure border, and more,” Jackson said. “Americans want their elected leaders to implement the agenda they voted for, and that’s exactly what we are doing.”

Senate Republicans are considering moving another party-line spending bill early next year, Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., told Semafor. The details haven’t been ironed out, and GOP senators were initially skeptical of the idea when the House pushed it during the summer, but some think Trump will appreciate an opportunity to achieve his goals that Democrats can’t stop.

“At some point, he’s going to look around and say: ‘What the hell is the Senate doing over there? Why aren’t they passing the bills that they can pass with 51 votes to pass my agenda?’” said Sen. John Kennedy, R-La.