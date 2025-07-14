Tensions build as Republicans float second party-line bill

The House keeps talking about another party-line bill following the passage of President Donald Trump’s huge tax and spending cut package.

Senate Republican leaders find that a bit ironic.

The president and House leaders spurned the Senate’s pitch to do a national security spending bill first, then pivot to the trickier tax fight — opting instead for the agonizing but successful “big, beautiful bill” approach.

Now that Speaker Mike Johnson is floating as many as two more party-line bills, some GOP senators are essentially telling the House: We told you so.

“I’m glad the House realizes that the Senate was right, that we needed to do multiple reconciliation bills,” Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., the No. 2 leader, told Semafor.

Barrasso and other Republicans interviewed for this story said they support exploring whether it’s possible for the party to jam more pieces of its agenda into another so-called budget reconciliation bill, which can evade a Democratic filibuster.

But there are still some sour grapes about the big tactical dispute in February.

Johnson and House Ways and Means Chair Jason Smith argued that pricey new tax cuts couldn’t pass their chamber without being combined with energy provisions, spending cuts and national security spending. Many senators took that to mean that the House could probably only handle one party-line bill, period.

“Didn’t we just have this discussion six months ago … the speaker said ‘You can only pass one bill.’ Now you think you can pass three?” said Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., the No. 4 GOP leader and a former House member.

“I’m not saying we shouldn’t have another one, I’m just saying the irony is: ‘Oh we’re gonna have three. Before, we could only pass one.’ So, which one is it?” she added.

Notably, most Republicans don’t know what would go in the next bill, though conservatives want further spending cuts.