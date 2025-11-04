Democrats gear up for oversight onslaught against Trump if they win midterms

Republicans are warning of a third impeachment if they lose the US House next year, but Democrats are far more likely to give President Donald Trump a different headache — the first real oversight of his second-term agenda.

A Democratic House in 2027 would present a systemic shock to a Washington that has, under unified GOP control, offered almost no substantial resistance to Trump. Republican leaders in both chambers of Congress are so unwilling to push back on any presidential plans that Trump has reportedly joked he is the real House speaker.

Rare cases of public disagreement with Trump, like eliminating the filibuster and importing more beef, are voiced in gentle terms. The scant Republican opposition to his unbridled use of executive power is aired by rank-and-file members, not leaders.

Democrats, loath to divert focus from their midterm campaign trail, insist their plans for a possible House majority remain nebulous. But they’re simultaneously amassing a growing stockpile of potential targets, from Trump-affiliated digital assets to his White House renovations to his airstrikes in the Caribbean.

“It’s an overwhelming picture,” Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., the party’s former top oversight committee member and now its Judiciary Committee leader, told Semafor. “Our challenge will be how to categorize and synthesize the different levels of corruption and lawlessness we’re facing.”

Raskin said Democrats aren’t “sitting around trying to prioritize these things right now” — but they will have to eventually. Their list of possible Trump investigations is so long that there are already some fault lines over which approach to spotlight.

Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., predicted that presidential corruption, including the Trumps’ sale of affiliated cryptocurrency to foreign investors hoping to sway the administration, would be “front and center.” But others would prefer to focus on agency mismanagement instead.

“I personally don’t think we have to chase everything,” Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev., told Semafor. “The corruption in the White House is real,” he said, but added that he’s “focused on the things that affect Americans.”

Horsford pointed to the Treasury Department’s effort to funnel billions of dollars to Argentina. Other potential targets include Trump’s impoundment of funds already spent by Congress and his effort to end birthright citizenship.

As they race to cut Democrats’ midterm odds by redrawing as many congressional districts as possible, Republicans say they must keep the House to push through more partisan legislation. Speaker Mike Johnson has also pitched his majority as a bulwark against a third Trump impeachment, which he recently described as a foregone conclusion.

But many Democrats are openly skeptical an impeachment would be worth their time with so much else to pursue (and the Senate all but guaranteed to acquit Trump).

“What we’ve seen from the utterly failed experiment with impeachment that the Republicans did against Joe Biden, and what we’ve seen even from the utterly meritorious impeachment trial of Donald Trump for inciting insurrection against the union, is that in the former case it is extremely difficult even to get articles to the floor,” Raskin said.

“And in the latter case, even in the face of overwhelming evidence, it is very difficult to reach that two-thirds [Senate] majority required,” he added.

Republicans acknowledge a tidal wave of Democratic subpoenas and depositions would be enough to bog down Trump for the rest of his administration.

“I don’t think you have to be Nostradamus to predict that they would do some pretty crazy stuff,” Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., told Semafor. “They impeached him twice over baseless stuff; I think that would just be an appetizer, probably, for what they would want to do.”

Said Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo.: “It would be detrimental, to put it mildly, to the last two years of the president’s term.”