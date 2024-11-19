Trump’s MAGA insiders want ‘anti-woke’ deal-driven Africa policies

Advisors close to President-elect Donald Trump are pushing for a renewed US-Africa policy which focuses on “deals and deterrence” and rows back some of what they see as overly progressive or “woke” diplomacy under the Biden White House.

Trump, who is set to return for a second term in January, is widely expected to be more transactional in his style of leadership, an approach he is expected to apply in his White House’s dealings with African states.

But two people, who spoke to Semafor Africa on condition of anonymity because they were not permitted to speak for the transition team, emphasized that many deals will also be part of an approach to enforce more deterrents to conflicts around the continent.

AD

Another marked difference will be what one person described as a “God, gays and guns” approach to US-African diplomacy. This would involve promoting evangelical Christian conservative interests and reversing some of the pro-LGBT policies championed by the Biden White House, particularly in its dealings with countries like Uganda which last year passed anti-gay legislation. With regards to guns, the person noted there is also an interest from some who seemed keen on diplomatic postings in eastern and southern Africa for gamehunting opportunities.