Trump’s Africa plans take pragmatic turn

Republican-leaning US-Africa specialists are predicting that a second Donald Trump administration would take a more “transactional, realistic and pragmatic” approach in dealing with Africa.

With just days to the US election on Nov. 5, Africa has not been anywhere on the agenda for either candidate. But the Kamala Harris campaign has been reaching out to Africa policy specialists to pull together a strategic plan for the Democratic candidate.

Trump’s four years in office were characterized by reports of a reportedly dismissive attitude towards Africans, most famously his reference to “s-hole countries” — but his supporters say he was the first to raise awareness about what a huge threat China is to US interests in Africa. “You will again see aggressive countering of Chinese influence in Africa,” Tibor Nagy, a former assistant secretary of State for African Affairs under Trump and a former ambassador to Guinea and Ethiopia.

One key focus of this transactional approach will be on starting to lock down supply chains for critical minerals in Africa used for green energy batteries used in electric vehicles and phones.

“There is no denying that access to the many critical minerals that Africa has in great abundance is needed for America’s economy today as well as for the technologies that will lead us into the future,” Ambassador J. Peter Pham, a former US Special Envoy for the Sahel Region of Africa under Trump. “Also, the monopolization of supply chains for those strategic resources by any single country, much less a revisionist power like China, is a threat to U.S. security.”