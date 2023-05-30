Uganda joins small group of countries penalizing LGBTQ+ people with death

The law has drawn international condemnation. And Uganda now faces possible sanctions: The U.S. is mulling restricting visa access to Ugandan officials, reducing aid, and removing access to a preferential trade deal.

Earlier this year, Uganda’s Parliament voted in favor of legislation that made it illegal to identify as LGBTQ+, with the possibility of life imprisonment for doing so. Same-sex relations were already criminalized.

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, of Texas, who last year voted against the Respect for Marriage Act, a bill codifying same-sex marriages into law, tweeted that Uganda’s new law is “horrific & wrong.”

Museveni has called homosexuality a “deviation from normal,” and previously urged lawmakers to resist “imperialist” pressure from countries with a favorable view of same-sex relationships.