US jobs data blackout will be lifted, but not economic gloom

Nov 18, 2025, 1:27pm EST
A screen on the trading floor shows the Dow Jones Industrial average after the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange.
Brendan McDermid/Reuters

The US government will release September’s jobs report on Thursday, ending a nearly seven-week data void that confounded policymakers already struggling to diagnose the economy’s health. Some figures will likely never be released and others will come with an asterisk.

A chart showing the implied odds for the Fed’s interest rate decision in December.

The shutdown changed at least one Fed official’s mind about whether stubborn inflation or a weakening jobs market is a bigger threat to the US economy — a tough call as Trump’s new affordability messaging competes for headline space with mounting corporate layoffs. Traders’ expectations for a December interest rate cut have dropped from 70% two weeks ago to under 50% today.

Liz Hoffman
