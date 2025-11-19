Congress mimics Trump’s Saudi embrace

President Donald Trump’s warm welcome to Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is meeting with notably little resistance on Capitol Hill.

It’s a sharp turnabout from 2018, when US intelligence concluded the crown prince approved an operation that ended with the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. MBS, as the crown prince is known, arrived in Washington on Tuesday amid a flurry of potential dealmaking with Trump, who plans to host a lavish dinner for him.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said seven years ago that one must be “willfully blind” to ignore the crown prince’s role in Khashoggi’s death. Asked about his assessment today of US intelligence on that front, he replied to Semafor: “I’ve already commented on that. I want to look forward.”

“I think he’s the future of the Mideast,” Graham said of the Saudi leader.

House lawmakers on both sides of the aisle plan to attend a reception with him on Wednesday, when Trump and the crown prince will also attend an investment conference. And even most Democrats focused more on potential conflicts of interest than on the crown prince’s human rights track record, which provoked bipartisan worries a few years ago.

Rep. Greg Meeks, D-N.Y., his party’s senior member on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, aligned with Graham as he told Semafor that Saudi Arabia is “essential” to the US’s future in the region.

“We need to talk about that and have those dialogues; they seem to be very focused on a Palestinian state and a secure Israel,” Meeks said. “I have concerns, on our side,” over “the transactional relationship the president has — because any time you go over there, you look at the resources his family gets, compromising some things for citizens of the United States.”

Trump, who’s seeking to bolster US ties to the world’s top oil exporter, told reporters that the crown prince “knew nothing” about Khashoggi’s death as he announced a “defense agreement” between the two countries on Tuesday, the details of which remain unclear. The president also said that the US would sell Saudi Arabia F-35 fighter jets and opened the door to a potential nuclear deal.

House Speaker Mike Johnson invited House leaders, including the top Republicans and Democrats on key House committees, to a reception with bin Salman Wednesday, several people familiar with the plans said. Meeks, House Armed Services Chair Mike Rogers, R-Ala., and House Intelligence ranking member Jim Himes, D-Conn., told Semafor they plan to attend.

“It’s better for the United States to have a friendly relationship with Saudi Arabia,” Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Ohio, told Semafor. “MBS is trying to move Saudi Arabia in a more modern direction generally.”