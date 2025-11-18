What to watch for as Trump welcomes Saudi crown prince

The White House expects President Donald Trump and Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to ink a slate of deals as they meet in Washington today — including on defense and artificial intelligence.

Also expected, per a senior administration official, is enhanced US-Saudi civil nuclear cooperation. Though details of that nuclear portion still aren’t final, Congress is preparing for the possibility that it may have to take up a formal agreement. Trump on Monday confirmed that the US plans to sell F-35 fighter jets to Saudi Arabia, making it the first Middle Eastern country aside from Israel to reach such an agreement.

The visit is being closely watched at home and in the Gulf. It will also include a Capitol visit on Wednesday: Republican leaders, plus top Democrats on some House committees, have been invited to a meeting with the crown prince.

“Saudi Arabia is obviously really critical to peace in the region,” Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn., the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, told Semafor. “So, No. 1, … he wants to see a path to a Palestinian state, and I support him in that and I’m glad that’s where he is.”

“And then — look, this guy is a complicated guy, right?” Himes went on. “I mean, there’s all kinds of reasons to not meet with him. But I think he’s actually, genuinely trying to reform the kingdom, and I think that can only be good. So that’s why I’m going.”

The White House meeting is the Saudi crown prince’s first in seven years, after he was shunned by many US politicians and lawmakers following the brutal killing of a Washington Post columnist by Saudi agents; a later US intelligence assessment found the crown prince approved that killing. Today, the crown prince will be treated with fanfare: His busy day will conclude with a dinner hosted by Trump in the East Room, with attendees to include cabinet officials, congressional members, and business leaders.

Trump is likely to tout the F-35 fighter jet deal as a win for American workers, as he tries to refocus on the domestic economy as voters worry about the job market and the cost of living. The proposed deal will include “significant” American jobs to build the jets, and an administration official told Semafor the deal will help boost the economies of certain communities. “Americans can expect more good deals for our country spanning technology, manufacturing, critical minerals, defense, and more,” White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly said.