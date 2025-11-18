Exclusive / Saudi set to announce slew of AI deals with US firms

Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund-backed artificial intelligence company Humain is set to announce a slew of new deals with US firms tomorrow as the country looks to pour billions of dollars into a plan to become the world’s third largest country for AI.

Humain is planning to announce multi-gigawatts data center buildouts in collaboration with companies including Amazon, AMD, xAI and GlobalAI, according to people familiar with the matter. The deals are expected to follow on from an agreement for the US to approve a large semiconductors sale to the country, the people said.

It’s unclear how many of the deals will be new and substantive, or indications of progress made on agreements announced during US President Donald Trump’s visit to Riyadh in May.