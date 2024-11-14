New AI security guidance may be Biden administration’s last say on the tech

The US Department of Homeland Security published new guidance Thursday on the “safe and secure” use of AI in critical sectors like transportation, defense, and energy.

The document stems from an executive order President Joe Biden signed last year — the longest such order in US history — which one lawyer described as “the mother of all AI legislation.” The document includes voluntary best practices for companies to implement AI safely, and prevent its misuse. It may be the last AI-related guidance released before incoming President-elect Donald Trump, who is widely expected to take a far more hands-off stance on AI, is inaugurated.