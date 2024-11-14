OpenAI releases blueprint detailing what the US needs to stay in the AI lead

OpenAI released an “Infrastructure Blueprint for the US” Wednesday, detailing what it believes the country needs to do to stay in the AI lead.

Some ideas include cutting red tape for renewable projects, and creating AI economic zones to encourage data center construction.

One that I found most intriguing was tapping US Navy expertise to build small modular nuclear power plants.

While the construction of nuclear power plants in the US has stalled, the Navy has kept building small ones to power submarines. Why not build reactors similar to those of power data centers?