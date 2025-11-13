How one Montana senator managed to move the Trump White House — twice

Jared Isaacman’s comeback bid to lead NASA got behind-the-scenes help from a rare figure in Donald Trump’s Washington: a Republican senator willing to play hardball with the White House.

Montana Sen. Tim Sheehy tried unsuccessfully in May to get President Donald Trump to reconsider his withdrawal of Isaacman’s nomination to lead the space agency. After months passed with still no permanent NASA nominee, Sheehy, a longtime friend of Isaacman, identified a key piece of leverage: the confirmation of a close Trump ally.

In order to get outgoing personnel chief Sergio Gor quickly approved as US ambassador to India, the president needed all 53 GOP senators to go along. But Sheehy suggested he wouldn’t view Gore’s job of staffing the administration as complete as long as the NASA role was vacant.

So Sheehy put a hold on Gor’s nomination in September, a move that has not been previously reported. It didn’t take long to get a response from the White House.

“We’ve been talking to the administration on many different fronts, and getting a lot of head nods, but there’s nothing happening,” Sheehy recalled in an interview with Semafor. “We put a hold on him. And all of a sudden, phones are blowing up.”

It was a perilous play. Gor is one of Trump’s most loyal advisers, and slowing down his nomination could have backfired. But the way Sheehy handled the NASA confirmation also reflects his philosophy on political risk, which he summed up later in the interview: “Let’s not go public on stuff that’s dividing us.”

Sheehy kept his hold private in September, and his strategy worked. Vice President JD Vance quickly called him to defuse the situation; he told Vance that the lack of a permanent NASA chief was a “huge problem.” The two came to a deal: Sheehy would release his hold in exchange for the administration redoubling its efforts to fill the position.

Then, in an almost unheard-of reversal, Trump renominated Isaacman last week. It was a huge moment for Sheehy, a former Navy SEAL, aerial firefighter, and rancher who defeated longtime Democratic Sen. Jon Tester last year.

Though Sheehy said he’d be open to other NASA nominees, he saw Isaacman as ideal: A self-made man, who became a private astronaut, willing to put all that on hold to rebuild NASA.

“The fact that he would be willing to step away from the life of a multi-billionaire running a multi-billion-dollar company doing whatever the hell he wants every day, to become a government employee,” Sheehy said, is “testament not just to his character, but also the fact that he’s the right kind of guy we need there.”