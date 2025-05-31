Events Email Briefings
Exclusive / White House to pull NASA nominee Isaacman

Burgess Everett and Shelby Talcott
May 31, 2025, 2:33pm EDT
politicsNorth America
Jared Isaacman, President Donald Trump’s nominee to be administrator of NASA, testifies during a Senate confirmation hearing on April 9, 2025.
REUTERS/Ken Cedeno
The White House is pulling the nomination of Jared Isaacman to be the next NASA administrator, just days before he was set to receive a confirmation vote in the Senate, according to three people familiar with the matter and confirmed by the administration.

An entrepreneur and commercial astronaut, Isaacman advanced through the Senate’s Commerce Committee in April and Senate Majority Leader John Thune moved to set up votes on his nomination when the Senate returns from the Memorial Day recess next week.

“The Administrator of NASA will help lead humanity into space and execute President Trump’s bold mission of planting the American flag on the planet Mars. It’s essential that the next leader of NASA is in complete alignment with President Trump’s America First agenda and a replacement will be announced directly by President Trump soon,” said Liz Huston, a spokesperson for the White House.

On Saturday, supporters of Isaacman began raising alarm about the possibility that the White House would pull the nomination. Sen. Tim Sheehy, R-Mont., said he “strongly” opposes attempts to derail the nomination.

Conservative personality Laura Loomer suggested on Saturday Isaacman’s nomination is in danger because of the nominee’s friendship with Elon Musk. Musk departed the administration this week.

The billionaire nominee is one of Musk’s business partners, and sought to alleviate concerns in April from some lawmakers about his closeness to the SpaceX founder.

During his committee hearing, Isaacman broke with Musk and promised to focus on a lunar landing should he become NASA administrator; Musk had called that priority a “distraction.” NASA has been without a Senate confirmed administrator since Jan. 20, when Bill Nelson stepped down from the position.

