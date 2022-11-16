Trump announces he’s running for president in 2024

"America's comeback starts right now," Trump said to the cheering crowd at Mar-a-Lago. He was introduced as the "next president" of the United States.

AD

"Just as I promised in 2016, I am your voice," he said during the speech. "The Washington establishment wants to silence us but we will not let them do that."

Rumors have circulated for over a year regarding when the former president planned to make his announcement, but for many months no one appeared sure of when exactly he’d drop the news. There was speculation that he’d announce the week of November 14 — a relief for many of his aides who had urged him to wait until after the midterms.

Trump also considered announcing it at a Nov. 7 rally for J.D. Vance, but instead told supporters at the rally that he'd be making a "very big announcement" on November 15.