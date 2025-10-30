Nigeria’s petrol import tax risks new inflation spike

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu approved a new tax on refined fuels imported to the country, in a bid to protect local oil refineries and “reinforce national energy security,” even as the move will increase retail fuel prices, according to a signed document seen by Semafor and an interview with a government official.

The 15% tariff on the value of refined petrol and diesel imported into the country was approved earlier this month. Nigeria’s Federal Revenue Service, whose boss Zacc Adedeji made the case for the tax, argued that local oil refineries are operating at cost levels that exceed those of fuel importers, a risk that could undermine the refining sector. But he also acknowledged the risk.

“We are not implementing this tax now because we don’t want something that will lead to inflation by increasing the pump price,” Adedeji told Semafor, adding that there is a 30-day consultation period before the tax takes effect. The proposal was not aimed at boosting revenues or favoring particular industry players, but is part of plans for currently dormant refineries in the country to be protected in view of attracting “correct investment” for them to operate, he said.

The 650,000 barrel-a-day Dangote Refinery in Lagos is Nigeria’s largest and sole private refinery, supplying 20 million liters of petrol to the country daily. It has pushed over the past year to stop the issuance of petrol import licenses by regulators, filing a suit against the state oil company NNPC. A smaller refinery by Nigerian billionaire Abdul Samad Rabiu’s BUA group is still under construction.

Fuel prices have risen about five-fold in Nigeria since 2023 when Tinubu ended a government subsidy regime that cost $10 billion the previous year. Its link to transportation and food prices often means that petrol price increases often trigger inflation across the economy.

Nigeria’s inflation rate was at 18% last month following six consecutive months of decline. Petrol price increases and the naira currency’s unstable exchange rate to the dollar had driven inflation beyond 30% last year, aggravating a cost of living crisis.