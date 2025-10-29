African oil players bank on revived financing interest for expansion

Companies operating in Africa’s oil and gas industry are gearing up to tap into a favorable financing environment for the sector encouraged by US President Donald Trump’s investment push away from clean energy.

Heirs Energies, a Nigerian firm owned by mogul Tony Elumelu, plans to double the output of its billion-dollar oil producing facility to 100,000 barrels per day within three to five years, and has started receiving interest from financiers, the company’s chief financial officer Sam Nwanze told Semafor.

“We’ll be looking to raise what we need to hit the new target,” Nwanze said, declining to give a figure. He said there has been “a shift from international lenders wanting to focus once again on upstream oil and gas financing,” thanks to revived interest due to a change in Washington’s stance. Heirs Energies started operating its sole Nigerian oil producing asset in July 2021 after buying stakes held by Shell, ENI and Total.

Such investors have already enabled some big bets in Nigeria with the Dangote Refinery and Mozambique’s LNG projects. But it is still early days, say industry watchers.

“For now it seems like a shift in tone around oil and gas financing more than a very clear trend: that could become more apparent come the new year,” said Clementine Wallop, analyst at Horizon Engage. The financing picture is also changing due to “growing interest from Gulf players and family offices,” and a rise in energy transactions by trading houses in Nigeria and Gabon, she said.





