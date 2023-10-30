FIFA hands Luis Rubiales three-year ban over forced kiss on Spain player

The News
FIFA has banned former Spanish Football Association president Luis Rubiales from all football-related activities for three years following his forced kiss on the lips of player Jenni Hermoso after her team’s Women’s World Cup final win in August.
Know More
Rubiales initially refused to resign following the incident. Though he claimed the kiss was consensual, Hermoso said it was not, and later filed a legal complaint about his conduct.
Rubiales stepped down from his post in September.
“FIFA reiterates its absolute commitment to respecting and protecting the integrity of all people and ensuring that the basic rules of decent conduct are upheld,” the organization said.
Step Back
The kiss sparked global outrage, including within the Spanish government: Equality Minister Irene Montero called the kiss “a form of sexual violence that we women suffer on a daily basis.”
The Spanish women's football team temporarily refused to play in any matches until Rubiales resigned.