Spanish soccer head under fire for kissing World Cup winner

Jenna Moon

/

The head of Spain’s soccer federation is under fire for kissing player Jenni Hermoso after the team’s World Cup win over England Sunday. Luis Rubiales hugged Hermoso and kissed her on the lips — a move that has earned him condemnation from Spain’s government. Rubiales initially called his critics “idiots” but has since apologized.

[@portabletext/react] Unknown block type "twitter", specify a component for it in the `components.types` prop

Spain’s equality minister, Irene Montero, called the kiss “a form of sexual violence that we women suffer on a daily basis.”

Addressing the kiss in an Instagram live video, Hermoso — Spain’s leading career goal scorer — said she “didn’t like it,” but later said in a statement issued by the federation that it “was a totally spontaneous mutual gesture because of the immense joy that winning a World Cup brings.”