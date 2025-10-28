Events Email Briefings
Exclusive / House Republicans draft new China investment curbs

Eleanor Mueller
Eleanor Mueller
Congress Reporter, Semafor
Oct 28, 2025, 5:32am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
US Dollar and Chinese Yuan banknotes
Dado Ruvic/Illustration/Reuters

House Republicans are drafting a fresh proposal to curb US investments in China after the Senate passed its bill as part of defense policy legislation, people familiar with the talks told Semafor.

Staff hope to reach consensus on the measure, which incorporates Treasury Department feedback into a companion proposal from Rep. Andy Barr, R-Ky., by Nov. 7 (though the shutdown could delay that date).

Members will then use that text to negotiate with senators over what makes it into the final National Defense Authorization Act.

Last Congress, similar attempts to add language imploded amid pushback from former Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C.; this Congress, “everyone’s actually working together” now, one of the people said.

They added that leaders are unconcerned about depriving Trump of a negotiating tool in talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Thursday because Treasury is already implementing parallel guidance.

