Senate unveils its bid to curb US investment in China as House waits

Sen. John Cornyn on Thursday plans to reintroduce a bipartisan proposal to scrutinize US investments in China — this time, with a long list of new backers, the Texas Republican tells Semafor.

Cornyn had previously partnered with former Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., and Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, on related efforts. Now Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto will serve as his Democratic lead. Cornyn’s dozen other allies in the effort include Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and both parties’ leaders on the Banking Committee: Chair Tim Scott, R-S.C., and ranking member Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.

The text of the bill, viewed by Semafor, parallels China hawks’ push at the end of last year to require Americans to notify the Treasury Department when making certain investments in key Chinese tech industries like artificial intelligence — essentially codifying a Biden administration executive order after President Donald Trump signed a related edict last month.

The new Senate proposal would also empower the treasury secretary to block a longer list of related investments and to sanction some Chinese firms that partner with Beijing. That provision would effectively leave further curbs up to the White House, a shift that came after the private sector quietly raised concerns with Congress’ initially more binding language.

“The need to address capital flowing from the U.S. to bad actor nations was first realized during the first Trump administration, and I look forward to finishing what we started then by getting this vital priority over the finish line,” Cornyn said in a statement.

What happens next will effectively set the table for how this Congress tackles China policy during Trump’s second term. The president has already doubled tariffs on Chinese imports, sparking retaliatory restrictions in a no-holds-barred trade war that has banks, farmers, retailers and even GOP policymakers squirming.

In a sign of fault lines to come, the House has yet to publicly coalesce around its preferred path forward on so-called outbound investment.