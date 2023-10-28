Israel has entered a ‘new phase’ of the war

Karina Tsui /

Israel on Saturday warned residents of Gaza that their city was now a “battlefield" — urging them in leaflets dropped from fighter jets to evacuate to the south ahead of expanded ground attacks.

“We have entered a new phase in the war,” Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said Saturday in a video address, following intense shelling in Gaza overnight.

Gallant added that operations in the Palestinian enclave will continue “until a new order is given,” but did not explicitly say whether this was the start of the long-anticipated ground invasion.

Israel increased its bombardment of the besieged territory Friday by launching a barrage of artillery shelling and airstrikes and causing a “total to near-total” internet blackout.

“Last night the ground in Gaza shook. We attacked above ground and below ground,” Gallant added, referring to the bombing of underground military tunnels built by Hamas.

The Hamas-controlled Gaza Ministry of Health said Saturday that more than 7,700 people have been killed since the war began, half of whom are children. These figures are disputed by the U.S., but some experts suggest that the toll may be actually higher.

Multiple outlets have reported that more than 1,400 in Israel have died since Hamas launched a deadly surprise attack on Oct 7.

“The war in the (Gaza) Strip will be long and difficult and we are prepared for it,” Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at a news conference later Saturday.