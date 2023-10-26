Wall Street’s newest CEO is actually a Wall Street guy

Morgan Stanley chose trading executive Ted Pick to succeed CEO James Gorman, ending a succession battle that Gorman once compared to Succession, but which in the end had little drama.

Gorman said in May that he would retire within a year, and the job was widely considered Pick’s to lose. He beat out two contenders: Andy Saperstein, who runs the firm’s retail brokerage arm, and Dan Simkowitz, who runs its asset-management business catering to institutional investors, will both stay on as co-presidents.

Blunt and, at least in his younger days, famously profane, Pick is a Morgan Stanley lifer with a contrarian streak. He revived its trading arm after the 2008 crash and wooed back clients who had dropped the firm, worried it wouldn’t survive.

Morgan Stanley today, which Pick will lead starting Jan. 1, bears little resemblance to the firm that limped out of that crisis. Gorman, CEO since 2010, tilted it toward managing money for clients rather than taking risky swings with its own capital. He drafted a deliberately boring blueprint that’s been copied across the industry, where ego has been checked and small, steady profits are prized.

The bank has been healthy enough to strike big deals, buying E*Trade and Eaton Vance for a combined $20 billion, while competitors were sidelined by missteps. Depending on the day, only JPMorgan’s stock is more richly valued by investors.

“Remembering how close we came to the abyss, we have our strategy now,” Pick said in an interview. “We have a wealth and asset-management machine that we’ll continue to feed. And a premier investment bank — one with higher lows and maybe lower highs, but plenty of running room.”

Addressing top executives this morning, Pick said “it’s impossible to fill” Gorman’s shoes. His boss chimed in: “There are lots of shoes in the store that will do just great.”