Morgan Stanley CEO starts one-year retirement clock

Barring a screw-up now, Gorman’s tenure will go down as one of the most successful among modern CEOs, and not just on Wall Street.

AD

It’s hard to overstate just what a mess Morgan Stanley was when he got the job in 2010. Its stock had hit an all-time low of $6.71 (there is a commemorative tie, courtesy of Gorman’s dapper former No. 2, Colm Kelleher, that involves waterfowl and “The Twelve Days of Christmas”) and Moody’s downgraded the firm’s debt. For years after the 2008 crisis, Morgan Stanley remained Wall Street’s weakling, lurching from one mess to another and unable to win back investors.

Gorman's strategy of cutting back on risky trading and going hard into the steadier business of money management was clearly correct and has now been copied by everyone from Goldman Sachs to Blackstone.

He was early to see that, coming out of 2008, both regulators and shareholders would prefer steady, lower-octane businesses to the profit pyrotechnics of the last decade. A former McKinsey consultant, he loved the wealth-management business, despite never having slapped a back in his entire life, and made it the engine of a new Morgan Stanley that is now one of Wall Street’s consistently best performers. (Outfoxing Vikram Pandit and getting Smith Barney, Citigroup’s giant wealth brokerage, for a song didn’t hurt.)

He could be aloof and peevishly analytical. “You’ll never hear him say ‘call me Jimmy,’ it’s always James,” David Rubinstein told me for this 2018 profile, and he discontinued Mack’s tradition of dining in the company cafeteria. The firm’s bigger egos, like investment banker Paul Taubman and wealth-management executive Greg Fleming, departed.

He also brought a discipline that had been sorely missing. Gorman writes the firm’s daily revenue figures longhand each night, tucking the looseleaf pages into a folder. I don’t know if he still does, but for a while he kept a list of every Spotify song he played on his desk, right next to a list of his New Year’s resolutions.

AD

He was more cautious about moving into the white space created after Morgan Stanley was transformed at gunpoint into a bank holding company in 2008. Goldman Sachs, in the same boat, eventually grabbed onto its new banking license with both hands, and is now trying to unwind a disastrous foray into consumer banking (one that Gorman thought was idiotic, and would say as much to anyone who asked.)

Morgan Stanley stayed out of the toaster game and struck one shrewd acquisition after another. Solium, for $900 million, locked down a key distribution channel for its wealth products. Eaton Vance, for $7 billion, turned its subscale asset-management arm into a player.

Even E*Trade, bought for a hefty $13 billion at the peak of the pre-pandemic market, in February 2020, has paid for itself, bringing 5 million new clients and some excess deposits that Morgan Stanley has redeployed into loans to its wealthy clients.

For any CEO, the key is not overstaying the welcome. Next year, Gorman will have been in the seat for 14 years and reshaped the firm — the “architect of the reengineered success story that is Morgan Stanley,” Kelleher, his longtime deputy and now UBS’s executive chairman, told me today.

On a side note, Gorman said today that he’ll stay on as executive chairman. I’ve never understood why new CEOs often get the chairman’s job as well — they could use extra supervision — but I’ll also note that Gorman eventually found Mack, who remained chairman for almost two years, to be a little meddlesome.