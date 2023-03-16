Goldman looked to buy SVB in 2020 but talks fizzled

Say what you will about Goldman Sachs, but it has a very good track record in risk management. Had that deal happened, we probably wouldn’t be here today. (To quickly recap: SVB took an influx in startup deposits and plowed them into long-dated bonds, a classic mismatch, in search of extra profits.)

It’s a sign of Goldman’s missteps in the intervening three years that it isn’t the obvious savior now. It remained interested in SVB last week, people familiar with the matter said, and explored a bid for the deposits and cash-management franchise, but, along with other big banks, was waved off by regulators, people familiar with the matter said.

Some of that was likely due to the FDIC’s reluctance to sell SVB to any big bank, as I reported on Tuesday with my colleague, Gina Chon. But Goldman is uniquely poorly positioned now after a series of strategic mistakes in its quest to build a consumer and commercial bank. The company lost $3 billion and a lot of credibility with investors and regulators.

One other note: Goldman was SVB’s adviser in its efforts to raise money and avoid insolvency. As part of that, it bought the $21 billion bond portfolio that crystallized SVB’s losses and spooked investors into a run. Goldman is set to earn about $50 million from the trade, people familiar with the matter said – not unusual compensation for the risk it was taking on, but also not a good look.