Russian lawmakers ratify ‘mutual assistance’ defense treaty with North Korea

Russian lawmakers unanimously voted to ratify a “mutual assistance” defense treaty with North Korea on Thursday.

The vote came a day after the US said that North Korean troops had arrived on Russian soil, with South Korean intelligence suggesting that there could be 10,000 soldiers in the country by December.

Concerns are being raised that the soldiers could be used on the Russian side to fight the war in Ukraine: “We are in a whole different era if North Korean soldiers are dying for Putin. It will raise the ask when Kim makes demands, and Putin will give him what he wants,” a North Korea expert told The New York Times.