Putin signs pact with North Korea to offer mutual aid in face of ‘aggression’

Any Russian support for Pyongyang’s nuclear ambitions may not last

Sources: Center for Strategic and International Studies , Council on Foreign Relations

Of most concern about Russia-North Korean military cooperation is what Putin might be giving Kim to modernize his nuclear arsenal, the former director for Asian Affairs on the US National Security Council wrote in the Center for Strategic and International Studies. Such moves would indeed “turbo charge” the threat North Korea poses to South Korea, the US, and Japan, but much depends on what happens in Ukraine: A swift end to the war would see Putin less dependent on North Korea for munitions, and therefore less willing to share sensitive technologies, a columnist noted in the Council on Foreign Relations.