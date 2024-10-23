US confirms North Korea has sent troops to Russia

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin confirmed Wednesday that North Korea has sent troops to Russia, although their exact purpose is unclear.

If the soldiers’ “intention is to participate in this war on Russia’s behalf, that is a very, very serious issue,” Austin said.

“It will have impacts, not only in Europe,” he added. “It will also impact things in the Indo-Pacific as well.”

The US confirmation comes after a UK assessment found it was “highly likely” that North Korean combat troops had arrived in Russia. South Korea and Ukraine originally sounded alarm over the deployment earlier this month.

Austin said Pyongyang’s presence in Russia may suggest Moscow’s military capacity is weakened. “This is an indication that he may be even in more trouble than most people realize,” Austin said, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

South Korean lawmakers said intelligence officials had briefed them that North Korea aims to deploy 10,000 troops to Russia by December, and that 3,000 troops are already receiving training in the country. South Korean officials fear that in exchange for troops, Russia could give Pyongyang advanced weapons technology to boost its own missile and nuclear programs.

“We are in a whole different era if North Korean soldiers are dying for Putin. It will raise the ask when Kim makes demands, and Putin will give him what he wants,” Victor Cha, a North Korea expert, told The New York Times.