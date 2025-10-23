Nigeria’s growing financial inclusion boosts capital base - minister

Nigeria’s push to bring all citizens into the financial system through bank account ownership has expanded the country’s capacity to mobilize domestic capital to fund projects, the deputy finance minister told Semafor.

Increased internet access and smartphone availability have helped to spur a decade-long boom in financial inclusion in Nigeria, with 64% of the adult population now having access to bank or non-bank accounts compared to less than a quarter in 2008.

The rise has led to “greater savings” and more frequent financial activity by consumers, thereby “increasing capital formation and making it easy for us to mobilize capital for development,” Doris Uzoka-Anite, Nigeria’s minister of state for finance, said at Semafor’s Next 3 Billion stop in Abuja on Wednesday. Higher transaction volumes captured on digital channels increase the data points available for policymakers to more accurately determine interest rates, forecast inflation, raise bonds and issue commercial papers, she said.

Rising bank account ownership in Nigeria mirrors a global trend. In sub-Saharan Africa, 58% of adults now have accounts that grant access to the financial system compared to less than 30% in 2011, according to the World Bank’s Global Findex database. About 43% of Nigerian adults save formally, per Global Findex, a mark the government plans to improve on, the minister said.

With the exception of the Middle East and North Africa, sub-Saharan Africa still lags behind other low and middle income regions on financial inclusion, raising the urgency for more action especially to increase trust, experts say. “The area where we are still fine-tuning our regulation is in data protection,” Uzoka-Anite said, noting that fraud remains a major challenge to accelerating financial inclusion in Nigeria.