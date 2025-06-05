Africa can unlock $4 trillion to finance vital infrastructure: Report

Some of Africa’s most crucial infrastructure needs are in the energy sector where 16 gigawatts need to be added annually by 2050, the AFC estimated. Nearly 2,000 kilometers of new rail lines were added across Africa in the last decade but 15% of the continent’s rail network is not operating, it said.

Meanwhile, African roads are broadly in a poor state, with only 818,000 km of them paved. And Africa’s road density is at a fraction of India’s despite having roughly the same population and a much larger landmass, the investor said.

Finding external funding for these needs is set to become more challenging as the global economy trends towards a climate of trade wars and protectionism. As part of its move to cut US foreign aid, the Trump administration recently said it will end commitment to one of the African Development Bank’s key funds, a crucial source of infrastructure financing for Africa. Combined with high levels of sovereign debt in many countries, a booming population, and rapid urbanization, this reality raises the urgency for African economies to raise the capacity of key institutions, especially capital markets and commercial banks, to stir and steer local capital productively, the AFC’s report said.

In the absence of this rise in capacity, “Africa’s savings will continue to accumulate in low-yield, low-impact instruments — failing to support the continent’s structural transformation,” it said.

There are signs that models for financing African infrastructure are looking more to local capital. The AFC cited tolling mechanisms in Côte d’Ivoire, Ethiopia, Mozambique, Zambia, and Zimbabwe as part of a new wave of increasing willingness to invite private sector investment in road construction.

“A lot of countries are finding themselves in a much more stressed fiscal situation, so they are having to come up with innovative models,” Babihuga-Nsanze said.